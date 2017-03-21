Spokane apartment complex prepares for flooding

Edgewater Village on East Upriver Drive needs all the sandbagging help they can get. Neighbors there say they are worried about flooding in their apartments.

Kelly Fordham has been in the area for five years. "This is the highest I've ever seen it before," Fordham said.

The river is flowing right over the sidewalks, onto the streets and onto the grass. "This is absolutely nuts," said Fordham.

Her biggest fear is flooding at her neighbors' apartments. That's why she's working as fast as she can with her neighbors to build a barrier of sandbags. "It's your community, it's your neighborhood. Before I started doing this, I didn't know any of these people," said Fordham.

Fordham says they need all the help they can get. "Everybody is out here to help. It doesn't matter if you live here or don't. This is what you do," said Fordham.

Fordham says she'll be out again helping on Tuesday. You can find people working near the Edgewater Village pool at 2121 E Upriver.

Spokane Police and the Streets Department have closed Upriver Drive between Mission and Green Street because of the flooding and they're not sure when it will reopen.

The roadway is completely covered with water and several cars have already been abandoned in it.