Police situation at Post Falls Mini Storage leads to evacuations

A police situation at the Post Falls Mini Storage along Seltice Way between Elm and Corbin caused police to order some residents in the area to evacuate and others to stay away. The situation started Monday night and lasted into the early morning hours on Tuesday.



According to Post Falls Police, they were called into the area for a report of a suicidal man. Police tell us, the man called making threats. Police investigated and decided to evacuate neighbors as a precaution. They later determined there was no validity to those threats and neighbors were allowed to go back home.



Police have set a time for the man to come turn himself into authorities today.



We have placed a call into police and they told us to expect an update at 7am this morning.