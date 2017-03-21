Police situation at Post Falls Mini Storage leads to evacuations

Police situation at Post Falls Mini Storage leads to evacuationsPosted: Updated:
Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted.>>
PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location. You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money. Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition.>>
Spokane man gets thousands in camera gear stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the weekend a Spokane man had his livelihood stolen from him when a thief made off with a camera bag filled with gear worth thousands of dollars. By trade, Christopher Gray is a web developer, photographer and videographer. On Saturday afternoon when and his twin daughters were on a bike ride through Riverfront Park on their way to a photo shoot when Christopher noticed something unusual.>>
Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt
SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller. Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.>>
Man who came to girlfriend's aid on I-90 killed by driver
ISSAQUAH, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol says a man who helped his girlfriend when her car broke down on Interstate 90 was run over and killed by a suspected drunk driver. Trooper Rick Johnson says 47-year-old Robert Thompson, of Snoqualmie, died late Tuesday. Thompson's girlfriend had called him for help when she had car trouble along the westbound lanes of I-90 east of Issaquah.>>
Fitness model killed by exploding whipped cream canister
PARIS (AP) - French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister. The prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said Thursday that an investigation is underway into Saturday's death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty canister was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.>>
Sheriff: Inmates who helped deputy to get shorter sentences
CEDARTOWN, Ga. - A Georgia sheriff says he will shorten the sentences of inmates who stepped in to help a deputy when he collapsed on the job. Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats told news outlets the deputy suddenly collapsed while overseeing inmates on a work-release detail. The six inmates opened the deputy's shirt, removed his bulletproof vest and began performing CPR.>>
CEDARTOWN, Ga. - A Georgia sheriff says he will shorten the sentences of inmates who stepped in to help a deputy when he collapsed on the job. Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats told news outlets the deputy suddenly collapsed while overseeing inmates on a work-release detail. The six inmates opened the deputy's shirt, removed his bulletproof vest and began performing CPR.>>
Public memorial service help for U.S. student detained in N. Korea
WYOMING, Ohio (AP) - U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says North Korea must be held accountable for what happened to an American college student who was detained there for over a year and died after being returned home to Ohio in a coma. Ohio's Republican senator calls Otto Warmbier "an amazing young man" who shouldn't have been detained.>>
Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted.>>
Man repossess minivan with sleeping child inside
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say a man repossessing a minivan towed it with a sleeping child in the back. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when the man used GPS to track the vehicle after the 7-year-old's mother said she had stopped to run into work. The woman and bystanders screamed as the tow truck drove off with her child and the vehicle, which had tinted windows.>>
Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt
SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller. Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 21st
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 21st.>>
Spokane man gets thousands in camera gear stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the weekend a Spokane man had his livelihood stolen from him when a thief made off with a camera bag filled with gear worth thousands of dollars. By trade, Christopher Gray is a web developer, photographer and videographer. On Saturday afternoon when and his twin daughters were on a bike ride through Riverfront Park on their way to a photo shoot when Christopher noticed something unusual.>>
Spokane man hopes to fight graffiti tagging with art
SPOKANE, Wash. - One West Central Spokane man is upset after his garage was tagged with graffiti, but he's got a plan to take back his garage. The plan involves time, paint brushes and an artist to help him take away the graffiti and make something special. The other day, Andrew Larson came out of his house to a surprise.>>
Community jumps into action after rollover crash in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A busy stretch of road in Coeur d’Alene came to a screeching halt yesterday. “It was just a loud impact,” Melissa Cheney said. Cheney, the owner of Lakeshore Decor, says she was with a client. “Then we saw the car actually flip over,” she said. Cheney says they rushed out of the store quickly and saw other people from across the street rush over as well.>>
