World Down Syndrome Day! Celebrate our differences

World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD), observed on 21 March every year, is a global awareness day which has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012.

Celebrate the person in your life who has Down syndrome by posting a photo of them on our Facebook page: http://tinyurl.com/k6ywsl3

To learn how you can help raise awareness today, just by wearing #LotsOfSocks, click here: https://worlddownsyndromeday.org/lots-of-socks

WHY MARCH 21?

The date for WDSD being the 21st day of the 3rd month, was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.  

What is Down Syndrome?

Down syndrome (or Trisomy 21) is a naturally occurring chromosomal arrangement that has always been a part of the human condition, being universally present across racial, gender or socioeconomic lines, and affecting approximately 1 in 800 live births, although there is considerable variation worldwide. Down syndrome usually causes varying degrees of intellectual and physical disability and associated medical issues.

Myths and Facts

MYTHS

FACTS

People with Down syndrome do not live very long.

Today, people with Down syndrome can look forward to a long life given the right medical attention.

Only older mothers have babies with Down syndrome.

Although older mothers have a higher individual chance of having a baby with Down syndrome, more are born to younger mothers, reflecting the higher birth rate in this age group.

People with Down syndrome cannot achieve normal life goals.

With the right support, they can. Most people with Down syndrome learn to walk and talk, and many are now attending mainstream schools, passing exams and living full, semi-independent adult lives.

People with Down syndrome all look the same.

There are certain physical characteristics that can occur. People with Down syndrome can have all of them or none. A person with Down syndrome will always look more like his or her close family than someone else with the condition.

People with Down syndrome are always happy and affectionate.

We are all individuals and people with Down syndrome are no different to anyone else in their character traits and varying moods.

For more information, click here: https://ds-int.org/welcome-down-syndrome-international-website

