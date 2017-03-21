Washington state teen charged in friend's shooting death during - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Washington state teen charged in friend's shooting death during Russian roulette

Donovan Spann Donovan Spann

SEATTLE (AP) - A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the death of his friend who prosecutors say was shot during a game of Russian roulette at a home south of Seattle.
    
Seattlepi.com reported (http://bit.ly/2nYOQvE) Monday that the teen was charged as an adult with manslaughter Friday. He remains held on $50,000 bail.
    
Authorities say the suspect called 911 on March 10 to report that his friend was shot at a home in White Center. He initially reported that a gun fell off a table and fired at 18-year-old Donovan Spann, who died from a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.
    
Court documents say the teen later changed his story and admitted to investigators the two had been playing Russian roulette when he pointed the gun at Spann and shot him.
    
___
    
Information from: Seattle Post-Intelligencer, http://www.seattlepi.com/

    •   