Name a Lake: Landslide leads to new lake in Montana state park & it needs a name

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana newspaper is accepting submissions for a contest to name a new lake that formed in eastern Montana's Makoshika State Park after a 2013 landslide.



The Glendive Ranger Review is taking submissions through the end of the month and will present them to Montana State Parks.



The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2mPnGHu) that Doug Habermann with Montana State Parks says the landslide took place in a remote area of Makoshika and dammed up one side of a ravine, creating space for the lake, which is surrounded by steep hillsides.



Rain and snow trapped in the pool has collected enough to form a small lake that's about 200 yards long and five feet deep.



According to the Ranger Review, a Montana State Parks committee will take all name submissions and present the top three to the public for a final poll. The winning name will be announced at the Buzzard Day event at Makoshika on June 10. Submissions can be made online at www.rangerreview.com/name-lake or by mailing the Ranger Review at 119 West Bell Street in Glendive.



