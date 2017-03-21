FBI investigation complicates Gorsuch nomination

FBI investigation complicates Gorsuch nominationPosted: Updated:
Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted.>>
PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location. You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money. Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition.>>
Fitness model killed by exploding whipped cream canister
PARIS (AP) - French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister. The prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said Thursday that an investigation is underway into Saturday's death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty canister was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.>>
Spokane man gets thousands in camera gear stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the weekend a Spokane man had his livelihood stolen from him when a thief made off with a camera bag filled with gear worth thousands of dollars. By trade, Christopher Gray is a web developer, photographer and videographer. On Saturday afternoon when and his twin daughters were on a bike ride through Riverfront Park on their way to a photo shoot when Christopher noticed something unusual.>>
Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt
SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller. Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.>>
German parliament backs annulment of gay men's convictions
BERLIN - German lawmakers have approved a plan to annul the convictions of thousands of gay men under a law criminalizing homosexuality that was enforced enthusiastically in post-World War II West Germany. Parliament's lower house voted unanimously Thursday in favor of the bill. The legislation criminalizing homosexuality was introduced in the 19th century.>>
Taking the bargain route (sponsored)
It all started with a single, attainable goal: buying a snazzy new Yeti cooler, filled with craft beer from microbreweries between the Inland Northwest and Texas. To make it happen, 32-year-old Tyler McGuffin, of Spokane Valley, applied the skills he uses every day as an STCU accountant to plan an itinerary that would take him from Spokane to Waco.>>
Psychologist suffered 'torment' designing CIA interrogations
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A psychologist who helped design the CIA's harsh interrogation methods in the war on terror says his participation in the program that involved torturing suspects caused him "great, soulful torment." The comments are in videotaped depositions of Bruce Jessen ahead of a Sept. 5 trial.>>
One person dead in house fire near Moses Lake Golf Course
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - One person is dead following an early morning house fire near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District #5 was called to the home at around 7:30 a.m. on Fairway Drive Northeast near the Moses Lake Golf Course.>>
Fitness model killed by exploding whipped cream canister
PARIS (AP) - French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister. The prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said Thursday that an investigation is underway into Saturday's death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty canister was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.>>
Sheriff: Inmates who helped deputy to get shorter sentences
Public memorial service help for U.S. student detained in N. Korea
WYOMING, Ohio (AP) - U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says North Korea must be held accountable for what happened to an American college student who was detained there for over a year and died after being returned home to Ohio in a coma. Ohio's Republican senator calls Otto Warmbier "an amazing young man" who shouldn't have been detained.>>
Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted.>>
Man repossess minivan with sleeping child inside
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say a man repossessing a minivan towed it with a sleeping child in the back. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when the man used GPS to track the vehicle after the 7-year-old's mother said she had stopped to run into work. The woman and bystanders screamed as the tow truck drove off with her child and the vehicle, which had tinted windows.>>
Jason Obermiller found NOT GUILTY of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 2-year-old Adalynn Hoyt
SPOKANE, Wash. - We just received word that the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of accused child killer Jason Obermiller. Obermiller testified earlier this week that he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.>>
