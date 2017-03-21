Racist fliers found in Sandpoint, Idaho - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Racist fliers found in Sandpoint, Idaho


SANDPOINT, Idaho -

According to Sandpoint Police, racist fliers have been distributed in Sandpoint, Idaho. A KHQ viewer initially alerted us to the fliers and sent us a copy of one.

The fliers have the photo of a smiling Caucasian family at the top and say, "Don't believe Jewish & Liberal LIES. RACE IS REAL. Keep Idaho safe... Keep Idaho clean... Keep Idaho WHITE."

On the bottom of the flier there are three racist caricatures; one man of African descent, one man of Latino decent and one Jewish person. Under each drawing is the word "No!" The flier also gives the web address to a racist website.

We are in contact with Sandpoint Police to find out who may be behind the distribution of the fliers and whether or not this will be classified as a hate crime.

