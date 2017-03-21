Remains of Benewah County woman found in Heyburn State Park - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Remains of Benewah County woman found in Heyburn State Park

Jacquelyn D. Grider Jacquelyn D. Grider

The remains of Jacquelyn D. Grider have been found in Heyburn State Park, the Benewah County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Dave Resser said that Mrs. Grider's remains were found by officers in Kootenai County this week near Heyburn State Park. While dental records are currently unavailable, deputies were able to make a positive identification of the body through articles of clothing.

"We're ninety-nine percent certain that this is Mrs. Grider," he said.

Mrs. Grider went missing June 2015 in Heyburn State Park. Family members said she suffered from dementia and would often forget things. Multi-day searches through 2015 and April 2016 turned up no sign of her, and she was declared legally deceased Aug. 17 of last year.

The family of the deceased has been notified of the discovery. Kootenai County officials, who have custody of the remains, will contact the family with more details as they become available.

At the time of her disappearance in 2015, Mrs. Grider was 69.

