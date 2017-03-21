Helena Veteran's Home tells residents to move on

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Helena facility for veterans has announced it is closing, leaving residents to find somewhere else to live.



The Great Falls Tribune reports that occupants of the Willis Cruse Transitional Facility say they were told last week that the building is up for sale and that they would be relocated to other Montana cities like Missoula and Butte.



Mike Hampson, who owns the 14-bed residence, says Veterans Affairs had cut the funding from 12 to eight beds. The decrease in funding coupled with late payments made it too hard to keep the residence open.



VA officials were not immediately available for comment Monday.



Hampson says efforts are being made to find new homes for the residents.



___



Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

