Man with a history of breaking out of jail now back in jail

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office reports that Roy Bieluch is back in custody after being on the run since Friday night. The Sheriff's Office says an off-duty Deputy found Bieluch on Tuesday. Bieluch tried running from the deputy again, running back and forth across the freeway. But after a short foot pursuit, deputies, along with members of the Osburn Police Department managed to track him down and get him into custody.

Bieluch was wanted on an active warrant. When deputies found him the first time, on Friday, they say Bieluch took off then ditched his car and disappeared. But not for long.

Bieluch made headlines nationally when he broke out of the Shoshone County Jail by climbing through a ceiling duct and out a janitor's closet. He had been in jail on a burglary charge.

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office searched for him around the clock for two days before calling things off. Then they got a break when a Marine found Bieluch on his Wallace property and ended up shooting him in the leg. Bieluch was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and then taken back to jail.