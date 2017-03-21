Babysitter gets kids out of home during house fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon at a home near 40th and Cook on the South Hill. At the time of the fire a babysitter was home watching multiple children. The babysitter was able to get the kids out of the home safely.



Firefighters say the fire was started because there was a combustible too close to the fireplace in the home. They were able to knock the fire down quickly but the home still suffered significant smoke damage so the Red Cross will be finding the family a place to stay.



While trying to fight the fire with a hose connected to the fire hydrant, a water main broke underneath the hydrant, causing some flooding in the street so crews are also working to clean that up.

