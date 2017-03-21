The story behind Dicey: the die that appeared on the shores of Lake Coeur d'Alene

On Monday, thanks to flooding, the world was introduced to Dicey. Dicey was a single die that washed up onto the shores of Lake Coeur d'Alene just outside the Resort. No one knew what it was or where it came from, but there were some interesting guesses. Some people claimed it was God telling them to gamble on the NCAA basketball tournament (GO ZAGS!). Some guessed someone planted it there.

Dicey's real identity was never guessed, because he is a humble dice from humble means.

Dicey's life, before he was a world (or at least region)-famous mystery was... drum roll please: a storage tank. Or at least a tank of some kind. Thanks to Michele Gridley, we're able to fill in Dicey's backstory. Even Dicey gets his Behind the Music special. And what a story it is. We'll just let Michele tell it:



You can read much more about Dicey on a Facebook Page that Michele created for it (him? her?). Thanks for making everyone's day a little brighter Dicey.