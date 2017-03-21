WSU student hopes his rapping skills score an internship with Ji - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WSU student hopes his rapping skills score an internship with Jimmy Fallon

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
Connect
Courtesy: Jake Sirianni Facebook Page Courtesy: Jake Sirianni Facebook Page
PULLMAN, Wash. -

Employers pour over countless cover letters and resumes to find an intern best fitted for the position.

Finding a way to make yourself a memorable candidate can be difficult.

Washington State University student Jake Sirianni has found a way to make a lasting impression.

He recently applied for an internship with The Tonight Show.

To showcase his talents and enhance the odds of getting picked, he rewrote 'Blackalicious Alphabet Aerobics' about The Tonight Show.

Sirianni edited himself into the video, performing alongside Jimmy Fallon.

He used footage of when Daniel Radcliffe covered the song to back up his application video.

Sirianni is currently the president and general manager at Cable 8 Productions at WSU.

He posted his final product online, writing on his Facebook page, "Share with your friends & send it to The Tonight Show and Jimmy! Hope you enjoy."

You can watch his video here:

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media

    Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:02:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:33:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>

  • Fitness model killed by exploding whipped cream canister

    Fitness model killed by exploding whipped cream canister

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-06-22 15:31:31 GMT

    PARIS (AP) - French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister. The prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said Thursday that an investigation is underway into Saturday's death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty canister was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.

    >>

    PARIS (AP) - French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister. The prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said Thursday that an investigation is underway into Saturday's death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty canister was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Restoration efforts underway on High Drive Bluff; 'Watering Brigade' volunteers wanted

    Restoration efforts underway on High Drive Bluff; 'Watering Brigade' volunteers wanted

    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:07:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Restoration efforts are underway after a mile-long road was bulldozed reportedly without permission in the High Drive Bluff. Patrick Keegan is with Friends of the Bluff. He has been coming down to the area that was bulldozed nearly every other day with his backpack full of four gallons of water. That’s because more than 900 tree seedlings have been planted to restore what was taken down.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Restoration efforts are underway after a mile-long road was bulldozed reportedly without permission in the High Drive Bluff. Patrick Keegan is with Friends of the Bluff. He has been coming down to the area that was bulldozed nearly every other day with his backpack full of four gallons of water. That’s because more than 900 tree seedlings have been planted to restore what was taken down.

    >>

  • Huge stuffed cow saves 2-year-old boy after fall out window

    Huge stuffed cow saves 2-year-old boy after fall out window

    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:07:19 GMT
    Chelsea Police Dept.Chelsea Police Dept.

    CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) - Police in Massachusetts are crediting a huge stuffed cow with saving 2-year-old boy who fell out of a second-story window and onto concrete below. It happened Wednesday in Chelsea.  Police say the boy was playing in a bedroom with his 12-year-old sister and bouncing on the bed when he bounced right out of the window. He fell 16 feet (4 meters) onto the concrete. Luckily, he was holding onto the cow, which broke his fall.     ...

    >>

    CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) - Police in Massachusetts are crediting a huge stuffed cow with saving 2-year-old boy who fell out of a second-story window and onto concrete below. It happened Wednesday in Chelsea.  Police say the boy was playing in a bedroom with his 12-year-old sister and bouncing on the bed when he bounced right out of the window. He fell 16 feet (4 meters) onto the concrete. Luckily, he was holding onto the cow, which broke his fall.     ...

    >>

  • Body of missing Gold Bar man recovered from river

    Body of missing Gold Bar man recovered from river

    Thursday, June 22 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-06-23 00:05:21 GMT
    @SnoCoSheriff@SnoCoSheriff

    MONROE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a man missing northeast of Seattle has been found in the Skykomish River near Monroe. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered 71-year-old Olaf Eriksen's body Thursday afternoon after three men who were fishing and discovered the body called 911.  The men told 911 they found Eriksen's body in the water. The sheriff's office says Ericksen, who lived in Gold Bar, had been m...

    >>

    MONROE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a man missing northeast of Seattle has been found in the Skykomish River near Monroe. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered 71-year-old Olaf Eriksen's body Thursday afternoon after three men who were fishing and discovered the body called 911.  The men told 911 they found Eriksen's body in the water. The sheriff's office says Ericksen, who lived in Gold Bar, had been m...

    >>
    •   