Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 21st

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- What a croc!

A student at a University of Maine campus is in trouble for taking his five baby pet alligators inside a taxicab.

The pet reptiles began crawling around the cab Tuesday after a box tipped over. Cab driver Frank Folsom said he helped round the reptiles, each longer than a foot.

The Kennebec Journal reports that 20-year-old University of Maine at Augusta student Yifan Sun from China received a summons because alligators are not allowed to be kept in Maine. The Augusta Police Department says he's charged with importing or possessing wildlife without a permit.

Sun told police he kept the alligators as pets and was taking them with him to visit someone in Waterville. He declined to speak at length with a reporter from the newspaper.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) -- A snake carried onto a commuter airplane flying between Alaska communities caused a commotion this past weekend.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports that the loose snake was spotted Sunday on a 90-minute Ravn Alaska flight between Aniak (AN-ee-ak) in southwest Alaska and Anchorage.

Photos show a pale snake about 4 to 5 feet long curled up under a carry-on bag. Another shows a flight attendant placing it into a trash bag.

Ravn Alaska spokesman William Walsh says a passenger violated airline policy by bringing the snake aboard. He didn't confirm the type of snake or whether the passenger could face charges.

Walsh says the airline prohibits rodents and reptiles, including snakes, from being used as emotional support animals. Snakes aren't found in most of Alaska.

The flight landed as scheduled in Anchorage.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) -- A 74-year-old Massachusetts man living in public housing for the elderly faces drug trafficking charges after police say they found cocaine valued at about $150,000 in his unit.

Police say they found about 1,300 grams, or nearly 3 pounds, of cocaine at Pedro Rodriguez's Taunton apartment on Friday.

The Taunton Daily Gazette reports the unit is in a complex owned by the Taunton Housing Authority.

Police say they also found roughly 450 grams, or more than a pound, of marijuana and an extensive coin collection. They say the coins were probably used to launder drug sales proceeds.

Rodriguez was also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Rodriguez said he didn't know what the cocaine was and was holding it for a friend.

Bail was set at $50,000.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- A Michigan State University student has received dozens of phone calls after creating and sharing a dating resume.

Joey Adams, 21, was inspired to make the resume after asking out a girl who eventually rejected him, the Lansing State Journal reported.

"She asked if I had a dating resume," he said. "I didn't have one, so she told me no."

Adams shared his dating resume online last week after a woman posted on the university's class of 2018 Facebook page saying her roommate needed a date for a formal. The resume included hobbies and what he looks for in a romantic partner.

Adams said it started as a joke, but the resume rapidly gained popularity. Less than a week later, Adams has been featured on BuzzFeed and "Good Morning America." There's also been a growing push through social media to have Adams on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"It's been a cool experience, and my mom is really loving it," he said.

Adams has since been invited to several formals in and around Lansing, some of which he plans to attend.

The college junior says the phone calls are "overwhelming," especially during midterms week.

"I'm wishing things would go back to normal even though I know it won't happen soon," he said. "But for now I'm just having fun riding the wave."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DUNEDIN (FOX 13) - Nine baby parrots, just three-weeks-old, are missing after someone stole their owner's vehicle with the birds in the back seat.

Eddie Linberg, owner of Dunedin Birds and More on County Road 1 in Dunedin, said he packed nine Caique parrots, a Brazillian breed, into his SUV last Thursday night as he left work.

He planned to take the birds home with him, since they require formula feeding via a syringe every three hours.

Linberg made a stop on the way home at a bar off Douglas Avenue in Dunedin to say hello to a friend. He left his Chevrolet Equinox running in a parking space near the front door.

"It was running because the birds are so young they need heat. It was cold that night," said Linberg.

He thought he locked the vehicle doors, but surveillance video from the bar patio captured a white male, wearing a white tank top and blue jeans, casually walking from his seat and over to the SUV. He got in the driver's seat and sped off.

Linberg says he was worried sick minutes later when he came outside and realized his vehicle was stolen.

"I kept thinking, they're dying, they're dying," said Linberg.

Like a newborn human baby, Linberg said the baby parrots need constant care, or they will die.

"Particularly the two youngest ones, it would have been hours. My only hope is that maybe he dumped them with somebody who knew how to take care of them, like a pet store or something like that. We've been checking around."

No one has seen the birds since Thursday evening.

On Monday police located the missing SUV abandoned in a ditch in Lakeland off Highways 540 and 98.

The front bumper was damaged and everything inside, including a laptop, was stolen..

"My main concern was not the monetary," said Linberg. "The birds needed my care."

He said sadly, it may be too late to save the birds' lives, but it's not too late to seek justice for them.

"It's serious. When you do something wrong, it affects so many different things and so many different people," said Linberg.

Of the nine baby birds, three of them were already sold to customers.

Anyone who recognizes the man seen on surveillance is asked to contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. (AP) -- Authorities say a man mistakenly sent a text message to a Pennsylvania prosecutor indicating that he wanted to trade marijuana for heroin.

Luzerne County prosecutors say Assistant District Attorney Jill Matthews received a text Nov. 2 using drug lingo that they called an "obvious text for a drug deal." They say she later received a photo of a plastic bag containing a green substance on a scale.

Authorities said 29-year-old John Raimondo, of Plymouth, was arrested at the supposed drug swap outside a shopping center in Edwardsville, about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

He's now being sought after failing to appear for a hearing.

Court documents don't list a defense attorney. A listed number for Raimondo couldn't be found Tuesday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Houston man and a couple friends took an unusual mode of transportation to their local Walmart - their horses.

Woody Fields and two other people on horseback trotted right past security and into the store, Fox 26 reported. The horses calmly walked through the aisles stunning other customers, as seen in Fields' viral Facebook video.

He simply captioned the post, "Walmart on a horse grocery shopping." And he said security just looked at him and let his horse keep going.

The viral video has been viewed more than two million times and shared more than 36,000 times already.

Walmart responded: "We in no way condone yesterday's reckless stunt inside our store and are thankful no one was hurt by these actions."

The Houston Humane Society added: "At minimum, riding a horse inside a store is incredibly irresponsible. This would be extremely stressful on any horse."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A man who recreated a scene from the Disney movie "Up" by tying 100 balloons to a chair and floating into the horizon has been slammed by a judge as "unconscionably stupid" and handed a massive fine.

Canadian Daniel Boria last year bragged about soaring higher than a Boeing 747 during the terrifying stunt.

But a judge failed to see the funny side, and Boria was handed a $21,300 fine on top of the $16,000 he claimed to have spent on the stunt.

Boria, 26, filled 100 balloons with helium and drifted through the clouds above a rodeo fair in a bid to promote his cleaning company.

But he miscalculated, and rather than soaring into the nearby rodeo race, he kept traveling upward.

During the half-hour flyby, he claimed to seen a 747 airplane soaring below him.

At that point he hurled himself from the makeshift flying machine and safely parachuted down to the ground where he was arrested by police.

Judge Bruce Frasier, who handed Boria the fine on Friday said: "There was nothing fantastic, fun or exhilarating about it.

"There is no precedent for so foolish an escapade."

Unabashed, Boria took to the steps of the courthouse to recite a variation of former US president John F Kennedy's speech "We choose to go to the moon".

Boria added that he was planning to apply for a hot air balloon license.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - Today's Bible lesson: It's a bad idea to use the good book to smuggle drugs into jail.

A Mississippi sheriff says the jail's property officer noticed a bulge in the back cover of a Bible dropped off March 16 for an inmate convicted of methamphetamine trafficking.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal it held meth.

Johnson says 30-year-old Courtney Ford of Nettleton has been charged with possessing an illegal drug and trying to bring contraband into the jail. Her bond was set at $75,000.

He says 41-year-old Stephen Jason Estes of Plantersville had been asking where his Bible was.

Estes was sentenced last week to 40 years, with 34 years suspended. Johnson says he hopes the judge will now reverse the suspension.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (NBC News) - A man in Texas created a 'wheelchair' to help his pet goldfish swim around.

The goldfish was given to the man when its previous owner didn't know what to do with the sinking fish.

The goldfish has a defective swim bladder, making floating difficult. The owner of the fish, Dean Burnett, worked with his friend Taylor Dean to custom make a "Goldfish Wheelchair" to help the fish swim upright.

Dean was able to create a device by using a counterbalance on the bottom of the "wheelchair" allowing the fish to swim around. The chair was made from airline tubing, Styrofoam and weights.

"He seems to be much happier now than he used to be so, it's been a life changing experience for him, for sure. He's a tough little guy, I mean he refused to give up," said Dereck Burnett, who created the wheelchair.

"With all the stuff going on everywhere it's just a good story, no matter who you are it just makes you smile," said Taylor Dean, who helped make the wheelchair.