2 people badly injured when Idaho church boiler explodes

(AP) - Authorities say two people sustained life-threatening injuries Tuesday when a boiler room at in an eastern Idaho church exploded.



Television station KIDK reports the Pocatello Fire Department was notified of an explosion and fire at the First Congregational United Church of Christ about 2:15 p.m.



Few details were immediately available. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in the boiler room, and two people with serious injuries were to a nearby hospital.

3/21/2017 2:08:57 PM (GMT -7:00)