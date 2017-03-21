Spokane mayor declares flooding emergency, closes river

Spokane Mayor David Condon has declared an emergency, closing the Spokane River through the city of Spokane and authorized additional city resources to address localized flooding caused by rising river levels fueled by the wettest winter on record.

Spokane County also closed Spokane River due to dangerous conditions.

Current National Weather Service models shows the river will most likely crest Tuesday night, at nearly 43,000 cubic feet per second. Water levels are expected to remain above flood stage up into next week.

“Rising river levels are posing a real threat to public safety so we are imploring people to stay out of the river and to view it only from safe vantage points,” Condon said. “We are also coordinating with emergency management to mobilize additional resources to monitor and address localized flooding.”

Upriver Drive is still closed from Mission Avenue to Greene Street. South Riverton under the Greene Street Bridge and Water Avenue at Ash Street also are still closed.

The Spokane Parks Department has closed the suspension bridges over the river in the park because of safety concerns, and the Centennial Trail under Division Street and the Washington Street because of flooding.

City crews in Spokane have dropped off sandbags in neighborhoods impacted by flooding and are evaluating whether or not more will be needed.

Crew are also monitoring in the Peaceful Valley, Riverview and Iron Bridge areas, and along Upriver Drive for additional flooding impacts. The last time the city experienced major flooding was back in 1997.

While the Weather Service models currently forecasts that levels will begin to stabilize if the weather remains mild, city officials warn that additional localized flooding is possible because Spokane is experiencing record soil saturation.

The city is also monitoring low-lying sewer pump stations near flooded areas to ensure ongoing operations. Bridge teams have inspected city bridges for potential impacts caused by rising water levels.

FEMA-identified historic flooding areas are available at maps.spokanecity.org by turning on the FEMA flood zone layer and zooming into your area

If you are in these flood vulnerable areas you can take these actions: