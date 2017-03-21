Idaho governor declares state of emergency in 7 counties due to flooding

Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter has signed state disaster declarations for seven north central and north Idaho counties currently managing flood-related issues associated with snowmelt and ongoing precipitation.

Residents of Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Kootenai, Latah and Shoshone counties are preparing for, or responding to, flooding, landslides and avalanches.

Water levels along the Coeur d'Alene River, the St. Joe River and numerous other bodies of water within each county have risen dramatically, causing widespread flooding, mudslides, water over roadways, damaged levees and flooded homes and basements. Two homes have received significant damage due to mudslides.

The Idaho Office of Emergency Management continues working with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and state agency partners to ensure that requests for assistance from the affected counties are met quickly and efficiently.

The Idaho Emergency Operations Center (IDEOC) remains activated at Heightened Awareness due to widespread spring flooding destruction. For a daily statewide synopsis of issues relating to this latest state declaration, please visit the IOEM website here.