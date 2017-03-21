Idaho governor declares state of emergency in 7 counties due to - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho governor declares state of emergency in 7 counties due to flooding

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
BOISE, Idaho -

Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter has signed  state disaster declarations for seven north central and north Idaho counties currently managing flood-related issues associated with snowmelt and ongoing precipitation.

Residents of Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Kootenai, Latah and Shoshone counties are preparing for, or responding to, flooding, landslides and avalanches.

Water levels along the Coeur d'Alene River, the St. Joe River and numerous other bodies of water within each county have risen dramatically, causing widespread flooding, mudslides, water over roadways, damaged levees and flooded homes and basements. Two homes have received significant damage due to mudslides.

The Idaho Office of Emergency Management continues working with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and state agency partners to ensure that requests for assistance from the affected counties are met quickly and efficiently.

The Idaho Emergency Operations Center (IDEOC) remains activated at Heightened Awareness due to widespread spring flooding destruction. For a daily statewide synopsis of issues relating to this latest state declaration, please visit the IOEM website here.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    PARIS (AP) - French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister. The prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said Thursday that an investigation is underway into Saturday's death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty canister was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Each year thousands of players come together for the world's largest 3-on-3-basketball tournament, but one team is still missing their most valuable player. Joey Cawyer played at Hoopfest for a decade before passing away from brain cancer in 2013. "It was really hard to watch Joey go," said his mother, Cindy Anderson.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you know where your kids are? Thankfully, two women say they were around after a man tried to lure their kids into his car. It happened Wednesday morning in North Spokane near Glass Park off of Hoffman Street. Spokane Police say they are calling this an attempted child luring and they are actively searching for the man. Misty Coleman-Woods says a man in a Subaru pulled up to her home around 10:30 a.m. on 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Restoration efforts are underway after a mile-long road was bulldozed reportedly without permission in the High Drive Bluff. Patrick Keegan is with Friends of the Bluff. He has been coming down to the area that was bulldozed nearly every other day with his backpack full of four gallons of water. That's because more than 900 tree seedlings have been planted to restore what was taken down.

