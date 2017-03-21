Students celebrate classmate with 'funky socks' for Down Syndrome Day

Approximately one in every 700 babies in the United States is born with Down Syndrome.

Today is Down Syndrome Day, and Lexi Burgan shares her special day with her classmates- by wearing funky socks.

The socks are meant to prompt people to ask questions and learn about Down Syndrome.

Lexi's classmates wear the socks Lexi and her mom made with pride, knowing what makes Lexi different, what makes her special.

"She was in my class last year," said Ria. "We had so much fun. We would like play together everyday."

In her 27 years of teaching, Mrs. Cate believes having Lexi in class enriches all of her students lives.

"The children being aware that we all have differences and how we can help each other and group together and watch out for each other," said Cate.

Together they learn what Down Syndrome is.

This 1st grade class can teach us all a lesson. We all face obstacles in life, but that doesn't mean we need to be excluded.

"Her future is bright," said Lexi's mom Molly Burgan. "We live in a different time, and just inclusion and having rich life experiences is going to make her a great human being."