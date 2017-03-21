Sagle man, son caught in Idaho mudslide

"It sounded like a jet engine coming down the hill, it sounded like a jet engine that wasn't going to make a landing," Chris Gay said.

A large boulder, mud, and downed trees all make up Chris Gay and his family's front yard. On Saturday, Chris and his family were outside.

"Mom yelled 'run! That's a mudslide, get in the house," Gay said.

His fiancee Cara and their two daughters made it in. Chris's 2-year-old son tripped and, like any father, he went to save him.

"It grabbed me and him and I leaned back into it and it drug me down if you can see it down to this compost pile," Gay said while showing where the slide took him and his son.

Cara and the girls were safe inside, but mud and debris made its way in.

Cara, Chris and their kids miraculously walked away with only scratches and bruises.

Their home may be destroyed, but instead of being down, the family says if they can make it through this, they can make it through anything.

"You can't dwell on the bad things, with two little girls they are so impressionable that you have to, and then at night when they go to bed, we hold each other and cry and I'll thank him and it's emotional," Cara McClinton, Chris's fiancee, said.



Gay and his family say they want to thank the community for helping them in a difficult time, now if you would like to help, click here https://www.gofundme.com/help-the-gay-family