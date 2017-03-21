Sagle man, son caught in Idaho mudslide - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Sagle man, son caught in Idaho mudslide

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Sagle, Idaho -

"It sounded like a jet engine coming down the hill, it sounded like a jet engine that wasn't going to make a landing," Chris Gay said.

A large boulder, mud, and downed trees all make up Chris Gay and his family's front yard. On Saturday, Chris and his family were outside.

"Mom yelled 'run! That's a mudslide, get in the house," Gay said.

His fiancee Cara and their two daughters made it in. Chris's 2-year-old son tripped and, like any father, he went to save him.

"It grabbed me and him and I leaned back into it and it drug me down if you can see it down to this compost pile," Gay said while showing where the slide took him and his son.

Cara and the girls were safe inside, but mud and debris made its way in.

Cara, Chris and their kids miraculously walked away with only scratches and bruises.

Their home may be destroyed, but instead of being down, the family says if they can make it through this, they can make it through anything.

"You can't dwell on the bad things, with two little girls they are so impressionable that you have to, and then at night when they go to bed, we hold each other and cry and I'll thank him and it's emotional," Cara McClinton, Chris's fiancee, said.


Gay and his family say they want to thank the community for helping them in a difficult time, now if you would like to help, click here https://www.gofundme.com/help-the-gay-family

  Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

  PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

  Fitness model killed by exploding whipped cream canister

    PARIS (AP) - French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister. The prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said Thursday that an investigation is underway into Saturday's death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty canister was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.

  Documents detail reasoning behind removal of Former Spokane street director

    SPOKANE, Wash. - You might remember - Mark Serbousek was removed from the top spot in the Streets Department - the day before a storm dumped another 7 inches of snow on Spokane. Many wondered at the time whether a winter's worth of complaints about inadequate plowing and pothole repair had anything to do with it. This stack of documents - including emails, memos, and text messages and covering late 2016 through 

  Hoopfest: then and now

    SPOKANE, Wash. How the times have changed. This weekend is Hoopfest's 27th year. And while we're all excited about everything the world's largest 3-on-3 tournament has to offer ... it's fun to look back and see how far we've come. In June of 1990 backyard ball took on a whole new meaning IN Spokane. It was Hoopfests humble beginnings. A time when shirts versus skins was still okay. A time when no one could predict just how big this tournament was going t...

  Hoopfest team finds third player to keep family tradition alive

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Each year thousands of players come together for the world's largest 3-on-3-basketball tournament, but one team is still missing their most valuable player. Joey Cawyer played at Hoopfest for a decade before passing away from brain cancer in 2013. "It was really hard to watch Joey go," said his mother, Cindy Anderson.

