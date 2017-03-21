Neighbors help neighbors as flooding concerns continue

The Spokane River is closed within city limits and unincorporated parts of Spokane because the waters levels are too high and dangerous.

This flooding is also impacting neighborhoods, specifically those along Upriver Drive and Peaceful Valley.

“This morning the water was way up and it was coming across the park just really fast,” Lucille Arnold says.

She says it looks a little better in the afternoon, but she’s never seen the river come up this much in the more than 10 years she’s lived here.

The city is warning that the flooding could get worse, especially because the river hasn’t even crested yet.

While the flooding threat continues to grow, Lucille says she’s especially thankful for her watchful neighbors.

“They sandbagged that area and stopped it,” she says.

Her neighbors went over to the park to sandbag the area, and then they even put sandbags around her home to make sure she herself stays safe as the water level continues to rise.

“What can you say they're heroes!” she says.

City leaders want to remind everyone to be safe during this flooding emergency. They are urging people to stay out of the water as you could be swept away or hit with floating debris.