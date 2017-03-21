Pothole payout: How easy is it to be reimbursed for pothole damage?

The city of Spokane has a pothole problem. that's no secret. But is there a pothole payout?

We're working to find out just how many pothole claims have been filed this pothole season. We spoke with one man who says he filed a claim but is still waiting to hear back.

Ronald Leake has had a bad month.

The tools he uses for his janitorial business had to be repaired after the trailer hauling them went head-on with a pothole and the pothole won.

"I was driving down Lyons and suddenly I noticed my trailer hit the ground and my wheels got knocked off and it went on its side," Leake said.

Leake says this happened more than a month ago. The potholes have been patched, but Leake wants to know if his problem will be fixed. The 60-year-old filed a claim with the city of Spokane but he says he's still waiting to found out if he'll be reimbursed. But time isn't on Leake's side.

"My trailer is down. I'm not making any money with this. I'm losing money," Leake said.

Leake may need to wait a little longer. According to State Law RCW 4.96, city attorneys have 60 days to respond. Leake hopes the wait is worth it.

"The city should pay for this right here," Leake said.

To be clear, if your car is damaged by a pothole, there's no guarantee you're going to get paid. In fact, it's very unlikely.Negligence by the city has to be proven, which isn't easy to do.