UPDATE: Mudslide closes Highway 95 near Bonners Ferry

UPDATE FROM BOUNDARY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ON MARCH 22, 2017 8:00 A.M.

Last night at about 8:40 PM emergency Crews from Sheriff’s Office, South Boundary Fire, Emergency Management and Idaho Department of Transportation responded to a mud slide at mile 498 on Highway 95.

The slide of mud and trees completely blocked Highway 95 to a depth of ten feet and 75 feet wide. The slide did cause one accident with no injuries.

Crews worked throughout the night to open the highway with one alternating lane open. Idaho Department of Transportation continues work on the other lane with hopes of all lanes open possibly today.

Additional road closures include Deep Creek Loop from the Bonners Ferry Golf Course at the north to Peaceful Way to the South.

Both these areas should be avoided while crews work towards clearing and returning our roads to their normal open condition.

For information on road closures please call Boundary County Road and Bridge at 208-267-3838.

During an emergency please call 911, state your name, you location and your emergency.

UPDATE:

One lane of Highway 95 has been reopened.

Idaho Transportation Department crews have been working on clearing the roadway all night and are constantly assessing the situation to make sure it remains safe for vehicles.



PREVIOUS:

Boundary County Emergency Management reports that right around 9 p.m. Tuesday night Highway 95 at Mountain Meadows Road was shut down because of a mudslide. That's about seven miles south of the Bonners Ferry area.

Witnesses on the scene say the slide is about 8 to 10 feet deep and 25 feet across.

No injuries have been reported.

Idaho Transportation Department was sending heavy equipment to clear the highway Tuesday night.

Over the weekend, downed trees caused by a mudslide blocked Highway 95 for several hours.

Emergency Management asks people to avoid the area if possible.