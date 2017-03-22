Vacant NE Spokane home catches fire for second time in two days

Early Wednesday morning firefighters responded to a fire in the 5000 block of N. Lee St. in northeast Spokane. Firefighters tell us they responded to a fire at the same home the day before, Tuesday afternoon. The cause of that fire was determined to be electrical but it's not certain what caused the home to reignite.



Firefighters say the home was vacant and no injuries were reported. When our KHQ crews arrived on scene, there was smoke pouring from the roof and an open door. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



N. Lee St. is completely blocked between E. Queen and E. Wabash so avoid the area.

Fire fighters on scene of a house fire on N Lee street in north Spokane @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/VHzPuJBxAD — Liz Burch (@KHQLiz) March 22, 2017