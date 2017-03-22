Seattle-area youth bowling coach facing child porn charge

SEATTLE (AP) - A youth bowling coach from the Seattle area has been charged with possessing images of child pornography that show him sexually abusing one of his team members.



Seattlepi.com reports (http://bit.ly/2mOylSb) that 53-year-old Ty Treddenbarger of Burien remains held on $500,000 bail after authorities say he admitted to abusing two teens.



The King County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old and his mother reported the abuse to Des Moines police March 8.



Treddenbarger is accused of sexually assaulting the boy for the last five years during out-of-state bowling trips and once at the coach's former condominium.



Authorities served a search warrant at Treddenbarger's home last week, where they say they found images of the alleged abuse on a memory card.



Other possible incidents of abuse are being investigated.



Information from: Seattle Post-Intelligencer, http://www.seattlepi.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)