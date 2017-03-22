PHOTOS: 'Suspicious packages' found at downtown Spokane gas stat - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: 'Suspicious packages' found at downtown Spokane gas station

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS

Spokane Police blocked off roads in the area of 2nd and Browne in downtown Spokane Wednesday afternoon after two "suspicious packages" were found at a gas station. 

An explosive disposal unit was called to the scene.

The manager of the gas station told KHQ crews one of the packages was a Pelican hard case, which they thought was concerning. The manager called to report the packages and said they were surprised when police swarmed the area minutes later. 

The explosive disposal unit used a robot to check out the packages and they were both deemed safe and the roads were reopened. 

Police on scene said they found pipes inside the cases. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mothers describe witnessing attempted child luring near Glass Park

    Mothers describe witnessing attempted child luring near Glass Park

    Thursday, June 22 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-06-23 02:58:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you know where your kids are? Thankfully, two women say they were around after a man tried to lure their kids into his car. It happened Wednesday morning in North Spokane near Glass Park off of Hoffman Street. Spokane Police say they are calling this an attempted child luring and they are actively searching for the man. Misty Coleman-Woods says a man in a Subaru pulled up to her home around 10:30 a.m. on 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you know where your kids are? Thankfully, two women say they were around after a man tried to lure their kids into his car. It happened Wednesday morning in North Spokane near Glass Park off of Hoffman Street. Spokane Police say they are calling this an attempted child luring and they are actively searching for the man. Misty Coleman-Woods says a man in a Subaru pulled up to her home around 10:30 a.m. on 

    >>

  • At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating the president

    Friday, June 23 2017 1:31 PM EDT2017-06-23 17:31:01 GMT

    LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump. He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump. He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:33:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Retiring school resource officer leaves behind a legacy

    Retiring school resource officer leaves behind a legacy

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-06-24 01:44:26 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the end of an era at Central Valley School District. After years of making a difference in students life, the school resource officer is saying goodbye. Jeff Duncan is a School Resource Officer for the Central Valley School District at University High School. Monday marked their last day of class, and was also the last day of work and beginning of retirement for Jeff.  "It's just time for me to retire," Jeff said. "You know 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the end of an era at Central Valley School District. After years of making a difference in students life, the school resource officer is saying goodbye. Jeff Duncan is a School Resource Officer for the Central Valley School District at University High School. Monday marked their last day of class, and was also the last day of work and beginning of retirement for Jeff.  "It's just time for me to retire," Jeff said. "You know 

    >>

  • California woman finds dead frog in salad

    California woman finds dead frog in salad

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-06-24 01:35:42 GMT
    Courtesy Shawna CepedaCourtesy Shawna Cepeda

    A woman ordering a side salad at BJ's in West Covina got a little more than she asked for. After about 4 bites into her salad, Shawna Cepeda discovered a small frog in her salad. After informing the manager of her discovery, he comped her meal but still made her family pay for their drinks. Cepeda later received a $50 gift certificate from the corporate office.

    >>

    A woman ordering a side salad at BJ's in West Covina got a little more than she asked for. After about 4 bites into her salad, Shawna Cepeda discovered a small frog in her salad. After informing the manager of her discovery, he comped her meal but still made her family pay for their drinks. Cepeda later received a $50 gift certificate from the corporate office.

    >>

  • Homeless Hoopfest team counts points and blessings

    Homeless Hoopfest team counts points and blessings

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-06-24 01:24:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest is about much more than just basketball. Each team has their own story -- and for some, the path was paved with blood sweat and tears.    Today I met a team who has become a brotherhood from under the bridge. When it comes to tournament time, any basketball player will tell you its all about the shoes But for Randy Slone, a new pair of Nikes is about much more than just the swoosh "They recruited me asking me if I had history w...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest is about much more than just basketball. Each team has their own story -- and for some, the path was paved with blood sweat and tears.    Today I met a team who has become a brotherhood from under the bridge. When it comes to tournament time, any basketball player will tell you its all about the shoes But for Randy Slone, a new pair of Nikes is about much more than just the swoosh "They recruited me asking me if I had history w...

    >>
    •   