PHOTOS: 'Suspicious packages' found at downtown Spokane gas station

Spokane Police blocked off roads in the area of 2nd and Browne in downtown Spokane Wednesday afternoon after two "suspicious packages" were found at a gas station.

An explosive disposal unit was called to the scene.

The manager of the gas station told KHQ crews one of the packages was a Pelican hard case , which they thought was concerning. The manager called to report the packages and said they were surprised when police swarmed the area minutes later.

The explosive disposal unit used a robot to check out the packages and they were both deemed safe and the roads were reopened.

Police on scene said they found pipes inside the cases.

Bomb squad just moved the suspicious packages. You can see the orange one in his hand. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/djdih1yHka — Andrea Olson (@KHQAndrea) March 22, 2017

Robot being used right now. SPD says 2 abandoned suspicious packages were found at the Mobil gas station near 2nd & Browne. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/d8DXfbZBe8 — Andrea Olson (@KHQAndrea) March 22, 2017