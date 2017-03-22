East Valley High School softball coach placed on administrative leave

The East Valley High School softball coach has been placed on administrative leave.

The school district says they’re investigating an allegation against Coach Ray Riggin. They say it’s still very preliminary, so they can’t comment more on what the allegation is and whether it was made by a student, something that happened on school property, or involved with the team in any way.

Riggin has been a coach at the high school for nearly eight years.

This is the second coach to be placed on administrative leave in the region this year. The first was Coach Jim Sharkey at Ferris High School. He was suspended on allegations that he exposed himself to students at a leadership camp in Cataldo.