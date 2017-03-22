Inslee to speak at United Nations about climate change

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will appear at the United Nations to talk about climate change.



Inslee was flying to New York Wednesday and was to speak before the U.N.'s General Assembly Thursday. His office says he will appear on a panel and speak "about the role West Coast states will play in the global effort on climate change and sustainable development."



Inslee will then head to San Francisco, where he is scheduled to make remarks Friday morning at the World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



He'll be back in Washington state Friday.

