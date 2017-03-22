Tests show biodiesel spilled into Columbia River

Tests show biodiesel spilled into Columbia RiverPosted: Updated:
Mothers describe witnessing attempted child luring near Glass Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you know where your kids are? Thankfully, two women say they were around after a man tried to lure their kids into his car. It happened Wednesday morning in North Spokane near Glass Park off of Hoffman Street. Spokane Police say they are calling this an attempted child luring and they are actively searching for the man. Misty Coleman-Woods says a man in a Subaru pulled up to her home around 10:30 a.m. on>>
At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating the president
LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump. He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.>>
PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location. You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money. Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition.>>
Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted.>>
R.I.P. Maddie the Bulldog
SPOKANE, Wash. - Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has passed away after battling a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. "Today I couldn't take the pain anymore and told my humans," a post on Maddie's Facebook page read Thursday night. "Under the care of my loving vet Dr. Ben Hart... I grew my angel wings and flew over the Rainbow Bridge.>>
Documents detail reasoning behind removal of Former Spokane street director
SPOKANE, Wash. - You might remember - Mark Serbousek was removed from the top spot in the Streets Department - the day before a storm dumped another 7 inches of snow on Spokane. Many wondered at the time whether a winter's worth of complaints about inadequate plowing and pothole repair had anything to do with it. This stack of documents - including emails, memos, and text messages and covering late 2016 through>>
Retiring school resource officer leaves behind a legacy
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the end of an era at Central Valley School District. After years of making a difference in students life, the school resource officer is saying goodbye. Jeff Duncan is a School Resource Officer for the Central Valley School District at University High School. Monday marked their last day of class, and was also the last day of work and beginning of retirement for Jeff. "It's just time for me to retire," Jeff said. "You know>>
California woman finds dead frog in salad
A woman ordering a side salad at BJ's in West Covina got a little more than she asked for. After about 4 bites into her salad, Shawna Cepeda discovered a small frog in her salad. After informing the manager of her discovery, he comped her meal but still made her family pay for their drinks. Cepeda later received a $50 gift certificate from the corporate office.>>
Homeless Hoopfest team counts points and blessings
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest is about much more than just basketball. Each team has their own story -- and for some, the path was paved with blood sweat and tears. Today I met a team who has become a brotherhood from under the bridge. When it comes to tournament time, any basketball player will tell you its all about the shoes But for Randy Slone, a new pair of Nikes is about much more than just the swoosh "They recruited me asking me if I had history w...>>
Lobbyist wounded in GOP baseball shooting leaves hospital
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - Another victim of the mass shooting that critically injured a congressman is out of the hospital. The family of Tyson Foods lobbyist Matt Mika says he was released Friday from George Washington University Hospital. Mika was among five people hit by gunfire multiple times in his chest and arm in the attack on a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, on June 14. The others were U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, two U.S. Capitol Police...>>
HGTV's Gaines: Waco restaurant to be called Magnolia Table
WACO, Texas (AP) - HGTV stars Joanna and Chip Gaines say the historic Waco, Texas, cafe they bought last year will be called Magnolia Table and serve breakfast, lunch and brunch. The stars of the TV show "Fixer Upper" say they hope to reopen what had been the Elite Cafe by the end of 2017. Joanna Gaines wrote in a recent blog that she has many great memories from family Sunday brunches at the Elite Cafe. After operating for nearly 100 years, Elite...>>
Liberty Lake man dies four days after crash near Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Liberty Lake man has died Friday as a result of his the injuries he suffered from a crash earlier this week. The crash happened on US-95 southbound by Cougar Gulch Road on Monday. Idaho State Police say 68-year-old Glenn Davis was parked on the right shoulder with a passenger inside his car. According to the police report,. Davis attempted to make a left turn from the shoulder of the roadway and failed to yield to an oncoming car.>>
Gentle reminder: don't leave valuables inside vehicles
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The nice weather is here and more people are out enjoying parks, lakes, and events like Hoopfest. The Spokane Valley Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone that criminals are also out, and are looking to prey on valuables left behind in your parked cars. Law enforcement says it doesn't matter if your vehicle is locked or unlocked, it takes less than a second for a thief to enter and steal your belongings.>>
Man found alive after 4 days missing in Montana wilderness
CHOTEAU, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday. Rocky Mountain District Ranger Mike Munoz says 21-year-old Eric Hellmuth was found alive on Friday. The Choteau Acantha first reported the discovery of Hellmuth. The newspaper reports Hellmuth is tired and dehydrated, but in good condition. A backcountry outfitter reported ...>>
Coroner identifies person who died in house fire near Moses Lake Golf Course
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - One person is dead following an early morning house fire near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District #5 was called to the home at around 7:30 a.m. on Fairway Drive Northeast near the Moses Lake Golf Course.>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - One person is dead following an early morning house fire near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District #5 was called to the home at around 7:30 a.m. on Fairway Drive Northeast near the Moses Lake Golf Course. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, and firefighters say while battling the blaze they found the body of a person inside the home.
Trump questions Obama's handling of Russia intel
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election(all times EDT): 6:40 p.m. President Donald Trump is faulting his predecessor's handling of Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. Trump tells Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth in an interview set to air Sunday that he "just heard today for the first time" that former President Barack Obama "knew about Russia a long time before t...>>
