Tests show biodiesel spilled into Columbia River

State officials say tests confirm it was biodiesel that spilled into the Columbia River near Wenatchee last week.



The Department of Ecology said Wednesday that investigators can now narrow their search for the source of the spill. The oil sheen stretched about a mile-long and 20-feet wide over the weekend.



Ecology spokeswoman Sandy Howard says whoever is responsible could face a penalty for the spill as well as cleanup costs and other potential damages.



Crews have been trying to determine the source since the sheen was first reported by bystanders Friday. They've used underwater sonar and cameras to help track down the source.



Ecology says it doesn't appear that wildlife have been directly impacted by the oil.



Absorbent booms placed on the river to help contain the biodiesel.

