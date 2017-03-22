SCRAPS Pets of the Week

Post photos & descriptions of a lost or found pet, or browse photos of pets posted by others.

CAT OF THE WEEK:

Species: Cat / female Breed: dsh

Name: Holly Impound #: 2016-01526

Color: torti Age: 3 years

Temperament: Calm

Health Issues: None

Background Information: Brought in Found

What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any

Additional information : Holly has a really big heart – that goes with the rest of her rather large physic. Holly needs to lose a few pounds and needs an owner who can help get ready for swimsuit season!

DOG OF THE WEEK:

Species: Dog / male Breed: Golden Retriever

Name: Snuggles Impound #: 2017-01401

Color: red Age: six

Temperament: sweet

Health Issues: entropy

Background Information: Brought in Found

What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any

Additional information: Snuggles is a super sweet dog that needs some TLC. He has some medical issue but is such a wonderful dog. Snuggles can be adopted for $25.