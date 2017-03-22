SCRAPS Pets of the Week

Latest pet of the week at Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS)>> Latest pet of the week at Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS).>> Post photos & descriptions of a lost or found pet, or browse photos of pets posted by others.>> SPOKANE, Wash. -
CAT OF THE WEEK:
Species: Cat / female Breed: dsh
Name: Holly Impound #: 2016-01526
Color: torti Age: 3 years
Temperament: Calm
Health Issues: None
Background Information: Brought in Found
What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any
Additional information : Holly has a really big heart – that goes with the rest of her rather large physic. Holly needs to lose a few pounds and needs an owner who can help get ready for swimsuit season!
DOG OF THE WEEK:
Species: Dog / male Breed: Golden Retriever
Name: Snuggles Impound #: 2017-01401
Color: red Age: six
Temperament: sweet
Health Issues: entropy
Background Information: Brought in Found
What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any
Additional information: Snuggles is a super sweet dog that needs some TLC. He has some medical issue but is such a wonderful dog. Snuggles can be adopted for $25.