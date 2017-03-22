SCRAPS Pets of the Week - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SCRAPS Pets of the Week

SPOKANE, Wash. -

CAT OF THE WEEK:

Species:               Cat / female                                                      Breed:  dsh

Name:                  Holly                                     Impound #:  2016-01526

Color:                    torti                                       Age:  3 years

Temperament:  Calm

Health Issues:  None

Background Information:  Brought in Found

What kind of family would this pet do best with?  Any

Additional information :  Holly has a really big heart – that goes with the rest of her rather large physic.  Holly needs to lose a few pounds and needs an owner who can help get ready for swimsuit season!

DOG OF THE WEEK:

Species:               Dog / male                                         Breed:  Golden Retriever

Name:                  Snuggles                              Impound #:         2017-01401  

Color:                    red                                                         Age:  six

Temperament:  sweet

Health Issues:  entropy

Background Information:  Brought in Found

What kind of family would this pet do best with?  Any

Additional information:  Snuggles is a super sweet dog that needs some TLC.  He has some medical issue but is such a wonderful dog.  Snuggles can be adopted for $25.

