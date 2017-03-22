Zags fans root for their team in enemy territory

The Gonzaga Bulldogs took to the court for the first time in California on Wednesday.

Growing up in Quincy, Washington, Susan Avilla says she was hoping and praying Gonzaga would make it through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament so she could see her Zags play in her new hometown.

"I had some friends and teammates of mine in high school who went and played sports for them, volleyball in particular, and my sister went to school in Spokane. We just became big Gonzaga fans. It's hard not to. Got to love them," Susan said.

She says there's an unbelievable amount of love for the Bulldogs, even in enemy territory in California, so far from home.

"We see it when we attend the Santa Clara game every year. It's actually amazing to see the Zag nation come out and support them," she said.

It's a passion for Gonzaga she shares with her husband, who has no choice now but to root for the Bulldogs.

"It's a great program, an easy program to support. We love to see them play," he said.

The Avillas say they will be in the stands Wednesday when the Zags tip off against West Virginia. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:39 p.m. on TBS.