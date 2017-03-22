Labor Department notifying IdahoWorks customers impacted by data breach

The Idaho Department of Labor reports that about 170,000 of the department's 530,000 job-seeker accounts -- both active and inactive -- were compromised by a hacking incident on March 12 and 13 involving America's Job Link, a Kansas-based, multi-state system that operates the department's IdahoWorks job search engine.

The Department of Labor is sending direct notification, via email and regular mail, to all customers whose accounts may have been compromised. The account information that may have been viewed includes customers' names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth.

America’s Job Link provides job search services to ten states. A total of 4.8 million accounts within the America’s Job Link system are believed to have been compromised. Other state systems affected include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Oklahoma and Vermont.

The department says the matter is being investigated by law enforcement. They say the code vulnerability that allowed unauthorized access has been eliminated. Idaho accounts created after March 14 were not affected.

Customers whose accounts may have been viewed are being asked to place a "fraud alert" on their credit reports and to notify law enforcement officials if they discover any suspicious activity.

America’s Job Link Alliance is setting up a call center with a toll-free number to answer questions from impacted customers. The number, as well as updated information on the incident, will be available and posted online starting Thursday at labor.idaho.gov/security. The site also includes links to information about how customers can protect themselves from identity theft.