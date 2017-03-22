Crews monitoring high water at Upriver Dam - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Crews monitoring high water at Upriver Dam

Posted: Updated:
by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A Spokane city spokesman says the city has not had water this high in decades and are giving special consideration to the Upriver Dam.

Right now, crews are monitoring the dam. One of their biggest concerns is the debris left over in the river, but they can only clean it up once the water levels go down.

The city says the Upriver Dam was built for even higher flows than what's happening right now so it can handle this kind of pressure.

KHQ took a look at the aquifer well too. The river and the aquifer exchange water all the time so high water levels in the river mean high water levels underground.  They are recharging the aquifer which provides drinking water to half a million people.

City officials say they've also pumped out water from the basements of some of the older buildings near the area

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating the president

    Friday, June 23 2017 1:31 PM EDT2017-06-23 17:31:01 GMT

    LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump. He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump. He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.

    >>

  • Mothers describe witnessing attempted child luring near Glass Park

    Mothers describe witnessing attempted child luring near Glass Park

    Thursday, June 22 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-06-23 02:58:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you know where your kids are? Thankfully, two women say they were around after a man tried to lure their kids into his car. It happened Wednesday morning in North Spokane near Glass Park off of Hoffman Street. Spokane Police say they are calling this an attempted child luring and they are actively searching for the man. Misty Coleman-Woods says a man in a Subaru pulled up to her home around 10:30 a.m. on 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you know where your kids are? Thankfully, two women say they were around after a man tried to lure their kids into his car. It happened Wednesday morning in North Spokane near Glass Park off of Hoffman Street. Spokane Police say they are calling this an attempted child luring and they are actively searching for the man. Misty Coleman-Woods says a man in a Subaru pulled up to her home around 10:30 a.m. on 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:33:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location.  You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money.  Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Homeless Hoopfest team counts points and blessings

    Homeless Hoopfest team counts points and blessings

    Saturday, June 24 2017 2:17 AM EDT2017-06-24 06:17:55 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest is about much more than just basketball. Each team has their own story -- and for some, the path was paved with blood sweat and tears.    Today I met a team who has become a brotherhood from under the bridge. When it comes to tournament time, any basketball player will tell you its all about the shoes But for Randy Slone, a new pair of Nikes is about much more than just the swoosh "They recruited me asking me if I had history w...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest is about much more than just basketball. Each team has their own story -- and for some, the path was paved with blood sweat and tears.    Today I met a team who has become a brotherhood from under the bridge. When it comes to tournament time, any basketball player will tell you its all about the shoes But for Randy Slone, a new pair of Nikes is about much more than just the swoosh "They recruited me asking me if I had history w...

    >>

  • Driver lands on I-90 barrier after overcorrecting

    Driver lands on I-90 barrier after overcorrecting

    Saturday, June 24 2017 2:07 AM EDT2017-06-24 06:07:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters say a car was driving too fast on I-90 near the state line Friday afternoon, and couldn't slow down in time to deal with traffic. The driver overcorrected and landed on the barrier. The driver suffered minor injuries. The crash caused a backup for several hours near Starr Rd. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters say a car was driving too fast on I-90 near the state line Friday afternoon, and couldn't slow down in time to deal with traffic. The driver overcorrected and landed on the barrier. The driver suffered minor injuries. The crash caused a backup for several hours near Starr Rd. 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 23rd

    Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 23rd

    Friday, June 23 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-23 22:44:32 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 23rd.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 23rd.

    >>
    •   