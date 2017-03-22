Crews monitoring high water at Upriver Dam

A Spokane city spokesman says the city has not had water this high in decades and are giving special consideration to the Upriver Dam.

Right now, crews are monitoring the dam. One of their biggest concerns is the debris left over in the river, but they can only clean it up once the water levels go down.

The city says the Upriver Dam was built for even higher flows than what's happening right now so it can handle this kind of pressure.

KHQ took a look at the aquifer well too. The river and the aquifer exchange water all the time so high water levels in the river mean high water levels underground. They are recharging the aquifer which provides drinking water to half a million people.

City officials say they've also pumped out water from the basements of some of the older buildings near the area