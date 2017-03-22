Kootenai County declares flood emergency

The Kootenai County Board of Commissioners has declared a flood disaster emergency in the county because high levels of spring runoff has caused widespread flooding. The declaration acknowledges that flooding has caused damage to property and that more damage is possible. It also says that additional resources may be needed to provide emergency management services.

Kootenai County was also included in a statewide disaster declaration that allows Kootenai County to request assistance and support from the state via the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.