Authorities apprehend kayaking burglar suspect

SEATTLE -

Police say a man suspected of burglarizing boathouses by kayak was caught after hiding in the Duwamish River in Seattle.
    
Seattle police say someone called to report the suspect inside a boathouse on the 100 block of Southwest Klickitat Way Wednesday morning.
    
Police say the person was checking on a friend's boat and confronted the suspect, who asked the man for a cigarette before using pepper spray on him and diving into the water.
    
Police say officers responded and searched for the suspect who hid in the river for about an hour until the Seattle Fire Department cut a hole in the boathouse floor and retrieved him.
    
Police also recovered the suspect's kayak.
    
The suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

