Man arrested after abducted woman escapes from trunk

Man arrested after abducted woman escapes from trunk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A man recently freed from prison in Alabama is accused of abducting a woman whose dramatic escape from her car trunk was captured on video.
    
Birmingham police announced Wednesday night that 28-year-old Manuel Ali Towns has been charged with kidnapping and robbery in the abduction of 25-year-old Brittany Diggs earlier this month. Towns was detained Tuesday.
    
Authorities say Towns abducted Diggs and made her drive around before putting her in the car trunk. She escaped by opening an interior trunk latch. Surveillance cameras at a gas station convenience store captured images of her tumbling from the trunk.
    
Al.com (http://bit.ly/2nqZEFZ ) reports that records show Towns was freed from prison in January after serving more than five years for marijuana possession. His record includes robbery arrests dating back more than a decade.

  Driver lands on I-90 barrier after overcorrecting

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters say a car was driving too fast on I-90 near the state line Friday afternoon, and couldn't slow down in time to deal with traffic. The driver overcorrected and landed on the barrier. The driver suffered minor injuries. The crash caused a backup for several hours near Starr Rd. 

  Homeless single father tries to turn luck around for 4-year-old daughter

    SPOKANE, Wash. George Simpkins packed his bags and moved from Ohio to Spokane to start a new job. But when he got to the Lilac City, his string of bad luck started.  "That never happened," said Simpkins. "I've had temporary jobs off and on." It's been several years since Simpkins moved to Spokane, and the now 48-year-old hasn't been able to keep a job, but it's not due to lack of effort. "I've lost a couple of jobs because

  Retiring school resource officer leaves behind a legacy

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the end of an era at Central Valley School District. After years of making a difference in students life, the school resource officer is saying goodbye. Jeff Duncan is a School Resource Officer for the Central Valley School District at University High School. Monday marked their last day of class, and was also the last day of work and beginning of retirement for Jeff.  "It's just time for me to retire," Jeff said. "You know 

  Kootenai County deputies arrest woman who stole 92-year-old's purse

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County deputies report a 92-year-old woman has her purse back after it was stolen earlier in the week, thanks to help from the community. Deputies say the 92-year-old woman reported her purse stolen from a local store on Monday. Along with credit cards and checks, her purse contained irreplaceable photos of her family members.

  WATCH: Car kick sparks chain-reaction crash on California highway

    SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A case of road rage caused a chain-reaction crash on a California on Wednesday and a driver caught the whole thing on video. It happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita. Witness Chris Traber started recording when he saw a gray sedan cut off the motorcyclist.

  Professor says N. Korea detainee got what he 'deserved'

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."

