PHOTOS: National Puppy Day!

Driver lands on I-90 barrier after overcorrecting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters say a car was driving too fast on I-90 near the state line Friday afternoon, and couldn't slow down in time to deal with traffic. The driver overcorrected and landed on the barrier. The driver suffered minor injuries. The crash caused a backup for several hours near Starr Rd.>>
Homeless single father tries to turn luck around for 4-year-old daughter
SPOKANE, Wash. George Simpkins packed his bags and moved from Ohio to Spokane to start a new job. But when he got to the Lilac City, his string of bad luck started. “That never happened,” said Simpkins. “I’ve had temporary jobs off and on.” It’s been several years since Simpkins moved to Spokane, and the now 48-year-old hasn’t been able to keep a job, but it’s not due to lack of effort. “I’ve lost a couple of jobs because>>
Retiring school resource officer leaves behind a legacy
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the end of an era at Central Valley School District. After years of making a difference in students life, the school resource officer is saying goodbye. Jeff Duncan is a School Resource Officer for the Central Valley School District at University High School. Monday marked their last day of class, and was also the last day of work and beginning of retirement for Jeff. "It's just time for me to retire," Jeff said. "You know>>
At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating the president
LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump. He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.>>
Liberty Lake man dies four days after crash near Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Liberty Lake man has died Friday as a result of his the injuries he suffered from a crash earlier this week. The crash happened on US-95 southbound by Cougar Gulch Road on Monday. Idaho State Police say 68-year-old Glenn Davis was parked on the right shoulder with a passenger inside his car. According to the police report,. Davis attempted to make a left turn from the shoulder of the roadway and failed to yield to an oncoming car.>>
Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted.>>
Kootenai County deputies arrest woman who stole 92-year-old's purse
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County deputies report a 92-year-old woman has her purse back after it was stolen earlier in the week, thanks to help from the community. Deputies say the 92-year-old woman reported her purse stolen from a local store on Monday. Along with credit cards and checks, her purse contained irreplaceable photos of her family members.>>
WATCH: Car kick sparks chain-reaction crash on California highway
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A case of road rage caused a chain-reaction crash on a California on Wednesday and a driver caught the whole thing on video. It happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita. Witness Chris Traber started recording when he saw a gray sedan cut off the motorcyclist.>>
Professor says N. Korea detainee got what he 'deserved'
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved.">>
Professor to student mom: Just bring your baby to class
A professor in Tennessee has a solution for a student who missed class after she couldn't find someone to babysit her 3-year-old girl: Just bring the child to class. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Professor Sally Hunter at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville emailed Morgan King that she would be "absolutely delighted" to hold King's daughter, Korbin, while teaching class.>>
CIA chief: Intel leaks on the rise, cites leaker 'worship'
WASHINGTON (AP) - The CIA director says he thinks the disclosure of America's secret intelligence is on the rise - partly due to what he calls the "worship" of leakers such as Edward Snowden. That's what Mike Pompeo says in a TV interview as he expresses his belief that there seems to be an increase in the theft of U.S. secrets "'for the purpose of self-aggrandizement or money or for whatever their motivation may be.">>
Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car as punishment
WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in the hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson, and that they didn't lock themselves in, as she initially said. Twenty-four-year-old Cynthia Marie Randolph was jailed Friday on two counts of causing serious bodily harm to a child.>>
5 people electrocuted in pool at water park in Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Turkish media reports say five people - three of them children - were electrocuted at a water park pool in northwest Turkey and have died. The private Dogan news agency reported Friday that the three children were caught up in an electrical current in the pool at the park in the town of Akyazi, in Sakarya province. The park's manager and his son dived into the pool to try and save them.>>
Homeless Hoopfest team counts points and blessings
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest is about much more than just basketball. Each team has their own story -- and for some, the path was paved with blood sweat and tears. Today I met a team who has become a brotherhood from under the bridge. When it comes to tournament time, any basketball player will tell you its all about the shoes But for Randy Slone, a new pair of Nikes is about much more than just the swoosh "They recruited me asking me if I had history w...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters say a car was driving too fast on I-90 near the state line Friday afternoon, and couldn't slow down in time to deal with traffic. The driver overcorrected and landed on the barrier. The driver suffered minor injuries. The crash caused a backup for several hours near Starr Rd.>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 23rd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 23rd.>>
