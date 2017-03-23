WATCH: Little girl steals Pope's cap

A little girl will have quite the story to tell for the rest of her life after she swipe's Pope Francis' skull cap on Wednesday.

The Pontiff was kissing and blessing children after the weekly general audience when a man approached the railing carrying the young girl. The Pope gave the girl a kiss and she went straight for his skull cap.

It was all in good fun and the Pope received his cap back and the girl now has a story to tell.

In fact, 3-year-old Estella's godfather posted video of the incident on Twitter.