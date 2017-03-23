New squadron of tankers welcomed at Fairchild Air Force Base

Fairchild Air Force Base is adding to its collection of tankers.

The base welcomed nine air refueling tankers and their personnel from McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas Thursday.

Fairchild Air Force Base posted to their Facebook page Monday that the 384th Air Refueling Squadron would be joining the 92nd Air Refueling Wing on March 23.

According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, the 384th Air Refueling Squadron has been moved to Fairchild as the Air Force prepares for the delivery of a new generation of air tankers- the KC-46A Pegasus.

Fairchild is now home to 44 KC-135 aircraft and 50 additional personnel.