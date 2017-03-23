Convicted felons lead police to stolen firearms, ammunition - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Convicted felons lead police to stolen firearms, ammunition

Posted: Updated:
Convicted felons lead police to stolen firearms, ammunition Convicted felons lead police to stolen firearms, ammunition
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Nine time convicted felon Joseph W. Thomas, and four time convicted felon Yasmine R. Garrett were recently arrested by Spokane Police after the investigation of a vehicle prowling led to a downtown area motel filled with stolen firearms.

Officers say they recovered a stolen vehicle from the area of 2nd/Division, numerous stolen firearms, and nearly 10,000 rounds of live ammunition out of a room in the Downtowner Motel.

On the morning of March 21st a vehicle prowling was reported inside the Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center’s parking garage.

Officers say the male and female suspects had arrived to the location in a stolen truck, broken out the window of a parked car and then fled the area after stealing a number of firearms out of the parked car.

Spokane Police were able to locate the stolen truck near the intersection of 2nd and Division.

Officers then developed information that led them to a room of the Downtowner Motel that had just been occupied by the Thomas and Garrett, where they believed the stolen firearms were now being kept.

Upon obtaining a search warrant, law enforcement found several firearms inside the room including a .40 caliber semi-auto loading pistol, two .22 caliber rifles, a .22 caliber revolver, a .22 caliber derringer, a .22 caliber semi-auto loading pistol, and approximately 10,000 rounds of live ammunition.

A search warrant was also executed on a stolen vehicle that had been recovered by the patrol officers. Inside the vehicle, officers found a .40 caliber semi-auto loading pistol was located.

All of the firearms, including the ammunition that had been recovered had been reported stolen.

Thomas and Garrett were booked into the Spokane County Jail for one count of Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

After further investigation, the two were charged with a variety crimes including Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Theft of a Firearm, and Vehicle Prowling. Unlawful possession of a firearm is a Washington state code that specifically prohibits people with prior felony convictions from possessing firearms.

Both are being held in the Spokane County Jail. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH: Car kick sparks chain-reaction crash on California highway

    WATCH: Car kick sparks chain-reaction crash on California highway

    Saturday, June 24 2017 4:40 PM EDT2017-06-24 20:40:35 GMT

    SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A case of road rage caused a chain-reaction crash on a California freeway on Wednesday and a driver caught the whole thing on video. It happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita. Witness Chris Traber started recording when he saw a gray sedan cut off the motorcyclist.

    >>

    SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A case of road rage caused a chain-reaction crash on a California freeway on Wednesday and a driver caught the whole thing on video. It happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita. Witness Chris Traber started recording when he saw a gray sedan cut off the motorcyclist.

    >>

  • Driver lands on I-90 barrier after overcorrecting

    Driver lands on I-90 barrier after overcorrecting

    Saturday, June 24 2017 2:07 AM EDT2017-06-24 06:07:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters say a car was driving too fast on I-90 near the state line Friday afternoon, and couldn't slow down in time to deal with traffic. The driver overcorrected and landed on the barrier. The driver suffered minor injuries. The crash caused a backup for several hours near Starr Rd. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters say a car was driving too fast on I-90 near the state line Friday afternoon, and couldn't slow down in time to deal with traffic. The driver overcorrected and landed on the barrier. The driver suffered minor injuries. The crash caused a backup for several hours near Starr Rd. 

    >>

  • Homeless single father tries to turn luck around for 4-year-old daughter

    Homeless single father tries to turn luck around for 4-year-old daughter

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:09:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. George Simpkins packed his bags and moved from Ohio to Spokane to start a new job. But when he got to the Lilac City, his string of bad luck started.  “That never happened,” said Simpkins. “I’ve had temporary jobs off and on.” It’s been several years since Simpkins moved to Spokane, and the now 48-year-old hasn’t been able to keep a job, but it’s not due to lack of effort. “I’ve lost a couple of jobs because

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. George Simpkins packed his bags and moved from Ohio to Spokane to start a new job. But when he got to the Lilac City, his string of bad luck started.  “That never happened,” said Simpkins. “I’ve had temporary jobs off and on.” It’s been several years since Simpkins moved to Spokane, and the now 48-year-old hasn’t been able to keep a job, but it’s not due to lack of effort. “I’ve lost a couple of jobs because

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Medical tents busy at Hoopfest 2017

    Medical tents busy at Hoopfest 2017

    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:13:51 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's starting to get hot and the doctors and volunteers at Hoopfest weekend were keeping busy treating everything from heat exhaustion to scrapes and sprains Over the course of the first day of the tournament, workers say they treated about 400 people. They've been stressing the importance of staying well hydrated, whether you're balling out in the tournament, or strictly spectating.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's starting to get hot and the doctors and volunteers at Hoopfest weekend were keeping busy treating everything from heat exhaustion to scrapes and sprains Over the course of the first day of the tournament, workers say they treated about 400 people. They've been stressing the importance of staying well hydrated, whether you're balling out in the tournament, or strictly spectating.

    >>

  • Drunk driver rams light pole twice in Pasco

    Drunk driver rams light pole twice in Pasco

    Saturday, June 24 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-06-25 01:45:42 GMT

    Pasco Police shared surveillance video from a local mini mart that shows a drunk driver hitting a parked car and a light pole in the parking lot. Police say the driver was at the store purchasing more beer before she hit the parked vehicle on her way out of the lot. She tried to leave the scene of the accident  and smashed into a light pole.

    >>

    Pasco Police shared surveillance video from a local mini mart that shows a drunk driver hitting a parked car and a light pole in the parking lot. Police say the driver was at the store purchasing more beer before she hit the parked vehicle on her way out of the lot. She tried to leave the scene of the accident  and smashed into a light pole.

    >>

  • Hoopfest team plays in honor of shot EWU teammate

    Hoopfest team plays in honor of shot EWU teammate

    Saturday, June 24 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-06-25 00:57:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest is underway and some teams have taken to the court for some inspirational reasons. One team made up of former Eastern Washington University athletes formed a team to honor their former teammate, Alden Gibbs. Gibbs is now paralyzed from the waist down after a shooting back in January. He was shot in the back 11 times.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest is underway and some teams have taken to the court for some inspirational reasons. One team made up of former Eastern Washington University athletes formed a team to honor their former teammate, Alden Gibbs. Gibbs is now paralyzed from the waist down after a shooting back in January. He was shot in the back 11 times.

    >>
    •   