Property crime crackdown leads to two significant arrests in Spokane County

Maddy Brown says she's spent more $ on her car than rent, but the Spokane Sheriff is helping crackdown on crime

When Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told KHQ’s Dan Kleckner that he would arrest every property crime offender he could get his hands on, he wasn’t messing around.

Since adding additional resources to help crackdown on property crime, deputies have arrested at least two well-known offenders.

Twenty-one-year-old Tyler Peterson was arrested on March 9th for Possession of a Motor Vehicle. Investigators were able to tie Peterson to several other charges including Forgery, Robbery, Vehicle Prowling, and Malicious Mischief.

On March 13th, 20-year-old Tyler Ward was arrested for Theft in the Third Degree. He’s also facing other charges including Vehicle Prowling, Possession of Stolen Property, Theft in the Second Degree, and a whole lot more.

The arrests are an example of getting the worst-of-the-worst off Spokane’s streets.

“These are going to be people who are convicted felons,” said Investigative Division Captain, John Nowels. “Those with multiple crimes and multiple arrests.”

Captain Nowels says 98 percent of all property crime in Spokane County is committed by two percent of individuals, and if those suspects are off the streets a whole web of property crime will come crashing down.

“The people who are victimizing our citizens on the most regular basis,” said Captain Nowels. “We are going to get as many into custody as possible to reduce property crime in our area.”

One of these individuals on the Sheriff’s Office radars is 39-year-old Shannon Shelton.

Shelton is accused of Theft, Forgery, Identity Theft, and Burglary.

Investigators have been attempting to contact Shelton after they learned she was involved with the theft of credit cards/checks resulting in several incidents of identity theft and multiple fraudulent charges totaling several thousands of dollars in addition to trafficking of stolen property illegally purchased.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information regarding Shelton’s location, has information regarding these criminal activities, or has been victimized by Shelton, to call Detective John Oliphant at 509-477-3324 or Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference 16-276281.