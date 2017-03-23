Hackers put Idaho job-seekers at risk

The Idaho Department of Labor says hackers have compromised more than a third of its 530,000 customers details. Those details include your name, date of birth, and your social security number.

The website, labor. Idaho. gov, is used to help job seekers find work.

Camille Clark says she’s used the service in the past.

"I mean that's a lot, a lot of information. Pretty much everyone in Idaho uses that,” she said.

Clark says she hasn’t noticed any strange activity in her bank statements, but she’s well aware of the risk that putting your personal information online could lead to.

"I don't think anyone should ever feel safe throwing information on a computer, but it's just one of those things that just happens,” she said.

Here are some tips from the National Crime Prevention Councils website for preventing identity theft.

First, never give out you Social Security number. In the instance that you have to, do it when absolutely necessary.

Second, don’t give out your financial or personal information over the phone or Internet.

Third, examine your bank statements each month for mistakes or unfamiliar charges.