Coeur d'Alene olympian strikes gold

Coeur d'Alene olympian strikes gold

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Nathan Smalley has skied for most of life, and anyone you talk to, he’s always had an enthusiasm for life.

He has an intellectual disability and competes in the Special Olympics.

Well, this is his first time at the World Games and could you believe it? He struck Gold.

He won Gold in Alpine Skiing Advanced Giant Slalom and Silver in Advanced Slalom.

Smalley says he dedicates the victories to his mother who passed away several years ago.

"She told me to never give up on your dreams and keep on pushing and no matter what happens, no matter what gets in your way, you just got to get up and push it out of your way and move,” Smalley said.

Nathan and his family return home from Austria Sunday and he'll show you the gold and his pride on Monday.

