Dangers of driving on closed roads - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Dangers of driving on closed roads

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Police say it’s been an ongoing issue since the flooding began and road closures were put in place – people seem to move the roadblocks or drive around them.

After video of a school bus going through a roadblock surfaced, Durham School Services is taking corrective actions. The driver is on leave while the investigation is ongoing." 

KHQ went to Upriver Drive right by the Green Street bridge, and found five people go through or around the blocks and over the flooded roadway in the span of an hour.

“You're taking your own life into your hands by driving through the water,” says Officer Joshua Laiva with the Spokane Police Department.

Those roadblocks are put up for safety reasons. Officer Laiva says with all the water on the road, you car can stall, and you can’t see what the water’s eroded away.

“There could just be a giant hole there, a sinkhole that your car could get in,” he says. “So you could get trapped in your car in the water. It's a very potentially dangerous situation.”

And with the way the water’s moving, and how cold it is, “if you do get swept in the survival chances in the water like this are pretty low,” he says.

It’s not only safe to avoid driving over the water. If you fail to obey these traffic control signs, you could get a $136 ticket.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH: Car kick sparks chain-reaction crash on California highway

    WATCH: Car kick sparks chain-reaction crash on California highway

    Saturday, June 24 2017 4:40 PM EDT2017-06-24 20:40:35 GMT

    SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A case of road rage caused a chain-reaction crash on a California freeway on Wednesday and a driver caught the whole thing on video. It happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita. Witness Chris Traber started recording when he saw a gray sedan cut off the motorcyclist.

    >>

    SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A case of road rage caused a chain-reaction crash on a California freeway on Wednesday and a driver caught the whole thing on video. It happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita. Witness Chris Traber started recording when he saw a gray sedan cut off the motorcyclist.

    >>

  • Seattle police: No choice but lethal force in fatal shooting

    Seattle police: No choice but lethal force in fatal shooting

    Saturday, June 24 2017 5:21 PM EDT2017-06-24 21:21:01 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Two Seattle police officers who shot and killed a 30-year-old pregnant woman each say they fired their weapons after the woman suddenly pulled a knife and came after them.  The Seattle Times reports that the Seattle Police Department late Friday released transcripts of interviews with the officers involved the June 18 fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Two Seattle police officers who shot and killed a 30-year-old pregnant woman each say they fired their weapons after the woman suddenly pulled a knife and came after them.  The Seattle Times reports that the Seattle Police Department late Friday released transcripts of interviews with the officers involved the June 18 fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles.

    >>

  • Spokane Valley crews respond to fire at scrap yard

    Spokane Valley crews respond to fire at scrap yard

    Saturday, June 24 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-06-24 23:20:58 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire crews responded to the area of Knox and Felt Saturday afternoon for a reported car fire. Black smoke could be seen from I-90 as fire crews battled the blaze that spread to several cars in the Pull and Save auto parts store in Spokane Valley.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire crews responded to the area of Knox and Felt Saturday afternoon for a reported car fire. Black smoke could be seen from I-90 as fire crews battled the blaze that spread to several cars in the Pull and Save auto parts store in Spokane Valley.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Police search for missing man in Spokane

    Police search for missing man in Spokane

    Sunday, June 25 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-06-25 06:05:17 GMT

    Spokane, WA - Spokane Police say they need your help finding this missing man.  

    >>

    Spokane, WA - Spokane Police say they need your help finding this missing man.  

    >>

  • Medical tents busy at Hoopfest 2017

    Medical tents busy at Hoopfest 2017

    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:13:51 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's starting to get hot and the doctors and volunteers at Hoopfest weekend were keeping busy treating everything from heat exhaustion to scrapes and sprains Over the course of the first day of the tournament, workers say they treated about 400 people. They've been stressing the importance of staying well hydrated, whether you're balling out in the tournament, or strictly spectating.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's starting to get hot and the doctors and volunteers at Hoopfest weekend were keeping busy treating everything from heat exhaustion to scrapes and sprains Over the course of the first day of the tournament, workers say they treated about 400 people. They've been stressing the importance of staying well hydrated, whether you're balling out in the tournament, or strictly spectating.

    >>

  • Drunk driver rams light pole twice in Pasco

    Drunk driver rams light pole twice in Pasco

    Saturday, June 24 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-06-25 01:45:42 GMT

    Pasco Police shared surveillance video from a local mini mart that shows a drunk driver hitting a parked car and a light pole in the parking lot. Police say the driver was at the store purchasing more beer before she hit the parked vehicle on her way out of the lot. She tried to leave the scene of the accident  and smashed into a light pole.

    >>

    Pasco Police shared surveillance video from a local mini mart that shows a drunk driver hitting a parked car and a light pole in the parking lot. Police say the driver was at the store purchasing more beer before she hit the parked vehicle on her way out of the lot. She tried to leave the scene of the accident  and smashed into a light pole.

    >>
    •   