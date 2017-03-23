Recognize this ring? Spokane Police ask for public’s help identifying victim

Does the turquoise ring in the picture look familiar to you?

Spokane Police are asking for your help in identifying a woman who jumped into the Spokane River Monday, March 20th.

She was wearing the ring on her right ring finger.

Officers say she is white, 50-60 years old, 5-00” tall, 180 lbs, with short brown hair.

She had no tattoos and was wearing dentures.

If you have any information on the identity of this woman, please contact crime check at (509)456-2233.