Former Pasco Police officer Richard Aguirre found not guilty of rape and sexual assault

A jury has found former Pasco Police officer Richard Aguirre not guilty in his second trial.

The verdict came in Thursday evening.

His retrial began Monday, and the jury made up of ten women and four men listened to arguments from both the prosecutor and defense.

Each side recounted the events that took place in November 2014, where Aguirre was charged with rape in third degree and assault in the fourth degree with sexual motivation.

His first trial ended in a hung jury July of 2016.

Aguirre is still facing charges for the murder of Ruby Doss in 1986 in Spokane.