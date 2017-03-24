Law enforcement looking for woman involved with credit card, identity theft

Property Crimes Task Force Detectives are investigating the criminal activities of 39-year-old Shannon L. Shelton.

Investigators have been attempting to contact Shelton after they learned she was involved with the theft of credit cards/checks, resulting in several incidents of identity theft.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the incidents also resulted in multiple fraudulent charges, totaling several thousands of dollars in addition to the trafficking of stolen property illegally purchased.

Shelton currently has a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest stemming from an unrelated incident.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts, or has been victimized by Shelton, to call Check at 509-456-2233.