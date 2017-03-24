Zag fans react to nail biting win over West Virginia

Zag fans react to nail biting win over West VirginiaPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
WATCH: Car kick sparks chain-reaction crash on California highway
WATCH: Car kick sparks chain-reaction crash on California highway
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A case of road rage caused a chain-reaction crash on a California freeway on Wednesday and a driver caught the whole thing on video. It happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita. Witness Chris Traber started recording when he saw a gray sedan cut off the motorcyclist.>>
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A case of road rage caused a chain-reaction crash on a California freeway on Wednesday and a driver caught the whole thing on video. It happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita. Witness Chris Traber started recording when he saw a gray sedan cut off the motorcyclist.>>
Seattle police: No choice but lethal force in fatal shooting
Seattle police: No choice but lethal force in fatal shooting
SEATTLE (AP) - Two Seattle police officers who shot and killed a 30-year-old pregnant woman each say they fired their weapons after the woman suddenly pulled a knife and came after them. The Seattle Times reports that the Seattle Police Department late Friday released transcripts of interviews with the officers involved the June 18 fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Two Seattle police officers who shot and killed a 30-year-old pregnant woman each say they fired their weapons after the woman suddenly pulled a knife and came after them. The Seattle Times reports that the Seattle Police Department late Friday released transcripts of interviews with the officers involved the June 18 fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles.>>
Professor to student mom: Just bring your baby to class
Professor to student mom: Just bring your baby to class
A professor in Tennessee has a solution for a student who missed class after she couldn't find someone to babysit her 3-year-old girl: Just bring the child to class. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Professor Sally Hunter at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville emailed Morgan King that she would be "absolutely delighted" to hold King's daughter, Korbin, while teaching class.>>
A professor in Tennessee has a solution for a student who missed class after she couldn't find someone to babysit her 3-month-old girl: Just bring the child to class. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Professor Sally Hunter at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville emailed Morgan King that she would be "absolutely delighted" to hold King's daughter, Korbin, while teaching class.>>
Professor says N. Korea detainee got what he 'deserved'
Professor says N. Korea detainee got what he 'deserved'
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved.">>
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved.">>
Missing Spokane man found safely
Missing Spokane man found safely
UPDATE 10:58PM - Spokane Police tells KHQ that Gordon Hochsteder has been found. He was found in his car near Division and Wabash. He treated by paramedics and is now home safe.>>
UPDATE 10:58PM - Spokane Police tells KHQ that Gordon Hochsteder has been found. He was found in his car near Division and Wabash. He treated by paramedics and is now home safe.>>
Spokane Valley crews respond to fire at scrap yard
Spokane Valley crews respond to fire at scrap yard
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire crews responded to the area of Knox and Felt Saturday afternoon for a reported car fire. Black smoke could be seen from I-90 as fire crews battled the blaze that spread to several cars in the Pull and Save auto parts store in Spokane Valley.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire crews responded to the area of Knox and Felt Saturday afternoon for a reported car fire. Black smoke could be seen from I-90 as fire crews battled the blaze that spread to several cars in the Pull and Save auto parts store in Spokane Valley.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Dad, daughter catch teen who fell from ride
Dad, daughter catch teen who fell from ride
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) - A father and his 21-year-old daughter had caught the teenage girl who fell 25 feet (7.6 meters) to the ground from an amusement park ride. Matthew Howard Sr. and his daughter, Leeann Winchell, say they were about to leave Six Flags Great Escape near Albany, New York on Saturday when they saw the 14-year-old dangling from the "Sky Ride" gondola.>>
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) - A father and his 21-year-old daughter had caught the teenage girl who fell 25 feet (7.6 meters) to the ground from an amusement park ride. Matthew Howard Sr. and his daughter, Leeann Winchell, say they were about to leave Six Flags Great Escape near Albany, New York on Saturday when they saw the 14-year-old dangling from the "Sky Ride" gondola.>>
Spokane's Hoopfest brings many unique festivities
Spokane's Hoopfest brings many unique festivities
SPOKANE, Wash. - The world's biggest three-on-three tournament is not all about the basketball. Spokane's Hoopfest has many other festivities to offer during the weekend. On Saturday, the Gonzaga's men's and women's basketball teams were out signing autographs and posing for pictures, along with their cheerleaders.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The world's biggest three-on-three tournament is not all about the basketball. Spokane's Hoopfest has many other festivities to offer during the weekend. On Saturday, the Gonzaga's men's and women's basketball teams were out signing autographs and posing for pictures, along with their cheerleaders.>>
Missing Spokane man found safely
Missing Spokane man found safely
UPDATE 10:58PM - Spokane Police tells KHQ that Gordon Hochsteder has been found. He was found in his car near Division and Wabash. He treated by paramedics and is now home safe.>>
UPDATE 10:58PM - Spokane Police tells KHQ that Gordon Hochsteder has been found. He was found in his car near Division and Wabash. He treated by paramedics and is now home safe.>>
Medical tents busy at Hoopfest 2017
Medical tents busy at Hoopfest 2017
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's starting to get hot and the doctors and volunteers at Hoopfest weekend were keeping busy treating everything from heat exhaustion to scrapes and sprains Over the course of the first day of the tournament, workers say they treated about 400 people. They've been stressing the importance of staying well hydrated, whether you're balling out in the tournament, or strictly spectating.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's starting to get hot and the doctors and volunteers at Hoopfest weekend were keeping busy treating everything from heat exhaustion to scrapes and sprains Over the course of the first day of the tournament, workers say they treated about 400 people. They've been stressing the importance of staying well hydrated, whether you're balling out in the tournament, or strictly spectating.>>
Drunk driver rams light pole twice in Pasco
Drunk driver rams light pole twice in Pasco
Pasco Police shared surveillance video from a local mini mart that shows a drunk driver hitting a parked car and a light pole in the parking lot. Police say the driver was at the store purchasing more beer before she hit the parked vehicle on her way out of the lot. She tried to leave the scene of the accident and smashed into a light pole.>>
Pasco Police shared surveillance video from a local mini mart that shows a drunk driver hitting a parked car and a light pole in the parking lot. Police say the driver was at the store purchasing more beer before she hit the parked vehicle on her way out of the lot. She tried to leave the scene of the accident and smashed into a light pole.>>
Hoopfest team plays in honor of shot EWU teammate
Hoopfest team plays in honor of shot EWU teammate
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest is underway and some teams have taken to the court for some inspirational reasons. One team made up of former Eastern Washington University athletes formed a team to honor their former teammate, Alden Gibbs. Gibbs is now paralyzed from the waist down after a shooting back in January. He was shot in the back 11 times.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest is underway and some teams have taken to the court for some inspirational reasons. One team made up of former Eastern Washington University athletes formed a team to honor their former teammate, Alden Gibbs. Gibbs is now paralyzed from the waist down after a shooting back in January. He was shot in the back 11 times.>>
Spokane Valley crews respond to fire at scrap yard
Spokane Valley crews respond to fire at scrap yard
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire crews responded to the area of Knox and Felt Saturday afternoon for a reported car fire. Black smoke could be seen from I-90 as fire crews battled the blaze that spread to several cars in the Pull and Save auto parts store in Spokane Valley.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire crews responded to the area of Knox and Felt Saturday afternoon for a reported car fire. Black smoke could be seen from I-90 as fire crews battled the blaze that spread to several cars in the Pull and Save auto parts store in Spokane Valley.>>
Professor to student mom: Just bring your baby to class
Professor to student mom: Just bring your baby to class
A professor in Tennessee has a solution for a student who missed class after she couldn't find someone to babysit her 3-year-old girl: Just bring the child to class. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Professor Sally Hunter at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville emailed Morgan King that she would be "absolutely delighted" to hold King's daughter, Korbin, while teaching class.>>
A professor in Tennessee has a solution for a student who missed class after she couldn't find someone to babysit her 3-month-old girl: Just bring the child to class. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Professor Sally Hunter at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville emailed Morgan King that she would be "absolutely delighted" to hold King's daughter, Korbin, while teaching class.>>
Seattle police: No choice but lethal force in fatal shooting
Seattle police: No choice but lethal force in fatal shooting
SEATTLE (AP) - Two Seattle police officers who shot and killed a 30-year-old pregnant woman each say they fired their weapons after the woman suddenly pulled a knife and came after them. The Seattle Times reports that the Seattle Police Department late Friday released transcripts of interviews with the officers involved the June 18 fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Two Seattle police officers who shot and killed a 30-year-old pregnant woman each say they fired their weapons after the woman suddenly pulled a knife and came after them. The Seattle Times reports that the Seattle Police Department late Friday released transcripts of interviews with the officers involved the June 18 fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles.>>
Small Kentucky town elects dog as mayor
Small Kentucky town elects dog as mayor
RABBIT HASH, Ky. - The newest mayor of the small town of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, is a Pitbull named Brynneth Pawltro. And surprisingly, it's not the first time the town has elected a K9 to office. The town isn't big enough to have a real mayor, so instead, they hold a fundraiser to pick their mayor.>>
RABBIT HASH, Ky. - The newest mayor of the small town of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, is a Pitbull named Brynneth Pawltro. And surprisingly, it's not the first time the town has elected a K9 to office. The town isn't big enough to have a real mayor, so instead, they hold a fundraiser to pick their mayor.>>