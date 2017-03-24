Zag fans react to nail biting win over West Virginia

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Whew! What a game it was! Gonzaga pulled off a win against West Virginia Thursday night to advance on to the Sweet 16!



First of all, because we can't get enough, here's a look at the final 3 that Matthew's drained:

A closeup of sweet, sweet victory:

Here is some of the reaction from fans across the world:



This is one of the best reactions we've seen:

Gonzaga students studying in Poland posted a video of their excitement right before the game. ***Note*** They had to watch the game around 1am their time:





Here's reaction from students watching from Gonzaga's Hemmingson Center:



We like to think this interview KHQ's Patrick Erickson did with a little Bulldog puppy is referring to the upcoming game against Xavier. A win by 30? It's definitely a little optimistic, but not impossible.



Gonzaga's Associate Athletic Director trolling Twitter to stick up for our boys, calling out some of the haters who didn't think we'd make it this far: