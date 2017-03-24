TSA agent pleads guilty after being accused of taking photos und - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

TSA agent pleads guilty after being accused of taking photos under women's skirts

SEATTLE (AP) - A security worker at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport accused of taking photos from underneath passengers' skirts has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge as part of a plea deal.
    
KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/v9Rkfj ) 29-year-old Nicholas Fernandez of Tukwila pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted voyeurism.
    
A probable cause statement says authorities received reports of Fernandez's behavior last July and began monitoring him.
    
Another TSA agent followed him as he left a security checkpoint for a break. The agent reported seeing Fernandez stand behind a woman at baggage claim and turn his phone on to record under her skirt.
    
Prosecutors are recommending a suspended sentence that would include a sexual deviant treatment program and no use of a camera among other conditions.
    
TSA officials said previously that Fernandez had been placed on indefinite suspension without pay.
    
Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

    •   