Trial for triple-murder suspect delayed until October

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - The trial for a man accused in a Woodland triple homicide and attempted jail escape was moved to Oct. 30 to give defense lawyers more time to prepare.



The Columbian reports lawyer Chuck Buckley, who was appointed to represent Brent Luyster about two weeks ago, said his client's prior counsel hadn't started interviewing witnesses.



The prosecution said it plans to call 40 witnesses to testify at Luyster's trial and there are about 10,000 pages of evidence to review.



Luyster, a known white supremacist, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Mark Lamar, Zachary David Thompson and Janell Renee Knight on July 15. A fourth person was shot and critically injured. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.



Both attorneys withdrew as Luyster's counsel after the court ruled only one could remain when prosecutors said they wouldn't pursue the death penalty.



